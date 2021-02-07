Haryana CM opens, lays stones of 22 projects in Karnal

Interacting with locals later, he said everyone should takeout one day for entertainment from their daily busy schedules so as to relieve the stress levels.

Karnal, Feb 7 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar while dedicating developmental projects on Sunday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 22 development projects worth Rs 80.55 crore in Karnal town.

For this, he said, a Raahgiri programme was started from Karnal recently, which is being continued in other districts too.

Khattar said last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Raahgiri programme was postponed. "Now it has been restarted as there is some relief from the pandemic."

Various programmes will be organised this month on every Sunday.

Speaking on the road safety theme at the Raahgiri programme, the Chief Minister said road safety is an important subject and everyone should be made aware on this. He said awareness on road safety, which was used to be organised once a month, is now being organised weekly.

During the programme, the Chief Minister administered an oath to the gathering to take care of all road safety rules.

Earlier, the Chief Minister witnessed outdoor activities and encouraged the children to participate in cultural programmes.

--IANS

vg/rt