Haryana CM retracts statement on farmers

During his visit to Mata Mansa Devi Shaktipeeth here, the Chief Minister told the media that he had a self-realisation that Goddess would protect "us all, that is why he withdrew his statement in which he appealed for self-defence when needed".

Chandigarh, Oct 8 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday retracted his 'controversial' statement to pick up sticks and fight "furious farmers", saying his government aimed to maintain law and order.

Khattar said the main objective of the government is to maintain law and order. He said he has prayed to Mata Mansa Devi for the happiness and prosperity of all citizens of the country and the state.

Earlier, addressing the state unit of BJP's Kisan Morcha, Khattar had said that 1,000 people with sticks should form volunteer groups at different places of the state and "treat" farmers who have been holding protests against the three farm laws passed by the Central government.

"Pickup sticks and answer those furious farmers. We will see everything," he had said.

