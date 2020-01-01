Haryana CM's greetings on New Year

Chandigarh, Jan 1 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday extended wishes to the people on the New Year. He wished that the New Year would bring more prosperity for the people of the state and their families.

He said like the previous year, this year too his government would continue its commitment of working for "Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas" and ensuring complete transparency and efficiency so that the benefit of various welfare schemes percolate down to the grassroots.

Power and New and Renewable Energy Minister Ranjit Singh hoped 2020 would be a year of new resolutions and development. vg/dpb