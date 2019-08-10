Haryana CM triggers row over Article 370 assertion

He said this while addressing a state-level function of Maharishi Bhagirath Jayanti Samaroh in Fatehabad town on Friday.

"Earlier 'bahus' used to come from Bihar but now we will bring girls from Kashmir," he said while speaking at the success of Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao campaign.

"Our Minister O.P. Dhankar used to say that he will have to bring daughters-in-law from Bihar. People now-a-days have started saying the route to Kashmir is cleared and now we will bring girls from Kashmir," Khattar said.