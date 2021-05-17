Haryana CM unveils 100-bed Covid centre in Gurugram

With this, 500 additional beds have been added to the total bed capacity available in various government and private hospitals for covid patients in Gurugram.

With this facility, the Chief Minister has launched 500 beds of Covid care centres in Gurugram within two days.

Khattar on Sunday inaugurated 2 temporary Covid care centers at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in sector-38 with 100-bed facality and sector 67 with 300 beds for in Gurugram.

At the Government College covid centre launched on Monday, 100 oxygen beds have been installed for the corona patients. Here, the district administration will fulfill the requirement of oxygen while, the Hero Group has also made arrangements for 100 oxygen concentrators.

The Hero Group will also provide medicine and doctors in collaboration with an NGO called "Doctors for You". The Civil Surgeon Office will be supervised here.

"Cleanliness and disposal of biomedical waste at these covid care centers will be handled by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and the security arrangements will be looked after by the district police. The Volunteers of Gurujal Society and Civil Defence will also cooperate in the operation of these centers and if any patient becomes serious, then there will be a system to shift them from these centers to hospitals," acccording to an official statement of the district administration.

