Haryana Cong leaders discuss preparations for 'Bharat Bachao' rally to be held on Dec 14

New Delhi [India], Dec 2 (ANI): A meeting of all Congress MLAs and leaders of Haryana was held here on Monday to finalise preparations for the 'Bharat Bachao Rally' being organised by the party on December 14 at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital.

Congress general secretary and in-charge for Haryana Ghulam Nabi Azad had called the meeting in which senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, Haryana party unit chief Kumari Selja, Leader of Opposition in Haryana Assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda and others were present.



Speaking on the occasion, Selja said: "We had launched protests in every district of the state against the anti-people policies of the BJP government. Today, the nation is all set for a change as every section of the society is fed up with the policies of the present government. The GDP is declining considerably and consistently. The economy is totally distressed. Unemployment has risen massively."

"Farmers are also suffering. Agriculture sector is facing lots of challenges. In view of all these issues, the party is organising 'Bharat Bachao Rally' on December 14 in Delhi," she said.

Hooda said that there is economic crisis across the country. There is unemployment and businesses are in losses. Farmers are not getting minimum support prices for their produce. (ANI)

