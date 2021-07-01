Haryana Cong MLAs in Delhi to meet state in-charge Bansal

Vivek Bansal, state in-charge of the party said, "there is no serious issue but due to pandemic we had not met in recent times, so we decided to have a meeting and listen to MLAs about the political situation in the state."

New Delhi, July 1 (IANS) After Punjab, now Congress MLAs of Haryana are in Delhi to meet the state in-charge Vivek Bansal to resolve organisational issues including appointments of Block and District committees and preparations for the local body elections.

Bansal added that party is in the process of appointing new district committees in the state to strengthen the organization ahead of local body polls.

Due to turf war between former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and ex-Congress state chief Ashok Tanwar (not with Congress now) had resulted in non formation of the committees but after Tanwar's exit and Kumari Selja taking over as president on the eve of state elections, the status quo remained despite two years have passed since the new government has been formed with Congress as the main opposition party in the state.

About 19 MLAS have met the state in-charge and discussed various issues related to political situation in Haryana.

The state is mired in factionalism as there are there prominent groups -- one of former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, another of Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala and also of state president Kumari Selja.

The Congress has ruled the state for 10 years but in 2014 lost the elections to BJP, however, the party missed the bus by a whisker as it stopped BJP to get absolute majority.

The Manohar Lal Khattar government is surviving on the support of the JJP (Jannayak Janta Party) which has 10 MLAs and other five Independent MLAs as the strength of the government stands at 55 in the 90-member assembly where 46 is the majority mark.

The Congress has 31 MLAs and leaders claims that it has got more strength now due to farmers agitation.

