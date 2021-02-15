Haryana Congress leader urges party workers to strengthen farmers' agitation, says they can contribute 'money, liquor, vegetables'

Jind (Haryana), February 15 (ANI): In remarks that are likely to stoke controversy, Haryana Congress leader Vidya Rani on Monday urged party workers to strengthen the farmers' agitation and said they can contribute "be it money, vegetables, liquor".



Speaking at Congress executive meeting in Jind, Vidya Devi said that Congress was facing an existential crisis in the state after Lok Sabha and assembly elections but the protest by farmers had helped revive the party.

"We will take out a 'padyatra' in Jind. Congress was facing a crisis in the state but the farmers' protest has helped strengthen the party. Farmers protest will give new direction and strength to Congress," she said.

Vidya Devi said farmers agitation had suffered a setback after incidents of January 26 in Delhi but it has revived itself.

"We should help them. Be it money, vegetables, liquor - we can contribute as we like and strengthen this agitation. It is not a movement of farmers only but all of us," she said.

Safidon MLA Subhash Gangoli and some other Congress leaders were present at the meeting.

Vidya Devi had contested from Narwana constituency of Jind in last assembly polls in the state.

Congress has been demanding the repeal of the three new farm laws.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

