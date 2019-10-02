Haryana Congress leaders' infighting reaches Delhi

Addressing his supporters, Tanwar targeted former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and alleged that ticket of Sohna constituency has been sold for Rs 5 crore.

He alleged match-fixing with the BJP, while attacking Hooda in a veiled manner.

"The ticket for Sohna Assembly seat was sold for Rs 5 crore. We will fix the situation," he said and questioned how will the Congress candidates win if ticket distribution has been unfair.

Tanwar claimed that in the last three months, he has been offered election ticket by the BJP six times.

Attacking the state Congress leadership, he said the party is being finished by the insiders.