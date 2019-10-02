Haryana Congress ticket distribution feud reaches Ahmed Patel's doorstep

By Archana Prasad

New Delhi [India] Oct 2 (ANI): Fued in Harayana Congress over Assembly polls ticket distribution reached party treasurer Ahmed Patel's doorsteps with rival party leaders Ashok Tanwar and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda meeting him separately.

Ahmed first held parleys with Tanwar, who was removed from state party chief post last month. Later he met Hooda. The two leaders discussed alleged irregularities in the ticket distribution process for state elections and raised their grievances during the meeting, sources in the party told ANI.Over 500 supporters of Tanwar later staged a protest outside 10 Janpath, the residence of interim party chief Sonia Gandhi, alleging "fraud" in the ticket distribution process.Tanwar also staged a protest outside Congress headquarters over the ticket distribution process. "For five years, I gave my blood and sweat for Congress. Leadership in Haryana has been destroyed. We've remained dedicated to the Party. Why shall we give tickets to those who've recently joined and criticised Congress earlier?" he said.Bhupinder Singh Hooda, state party president Kumari Selja and Ghulam Nabi Azad did fraud in the ticket distribution, they alleged.Haryana goes to polls on October 21 while counting of votes will take place on October 24. (ANI)