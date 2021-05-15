Haryana declares black fungus notified disease

Chandigarh, May 15 (IANS) After the surfacing of 27 cases of black fungus, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Saturday said black fungus has been declared a notified disease in the state.

Now, if a patient of black fungus is diagnosed in any government or private hospital of the state, it will have to be reported to the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of the local district so that appropriate steps can be taken to prevent the disease.