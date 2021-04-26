Haryana demands 20,000 injections of Remdesivir from Centre

Chandigarh, April 26 (IANS) The Haryana government has sought 20,000 injections of antiviral drug Remdesivir from the Centre for treatment of coronavirus patients, an official statement said on Monday.
So far, 1,000 injections have been made available and 3,000 assured by Tuesday, it said.
It said 10,000 each Remdesivir injections will be made available to both private and government hospitals.
To curb its hoarding, the state is seeking a daily report on its consumption and availability.
The state has been making arrangement for setting up additional 1,000 oxygen-equipped beds in the PGI in Rohtak and 1,250 in hospitals in other medical colleges and 200 in Atal Bihari Hospital in Faridabad.
