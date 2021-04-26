Haryana demands 20,000 injections of Remdesivir from Centre

Chandigarh, April 26 (IANS) The Haryana government has sought 20,000 injections of antiviral drug Remdesivir from the Centre for treatment of coronavirus patients, an official statement said on Monday.

So far, 1,000 injections have been made available and 3,000 assured by Tuesday, it said.

It said 10,000 each Remdesivir injections will be made available to both private and government hospitals.