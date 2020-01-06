Haryana DGP announces cash reward for officers who rescued drowning woman

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Jan 6 (ANI): Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) on Monday announced a cash reward of Rs10,000 each for ASI Shamsher Singh and Home Guard Devender, who rescued a drowning woman in Faridabad district.

"Both Shamsher Singh and Devender were on routine patrolling duty near the BPTP bridge in the district. They spotted a woman jumping into a canal and immediately both the personnel quickly jumped and pulled her out. She was rescued unconscious and later was referred to a hospital in Delhi," said a spokesperson of Haryana Police.



Appreciating both the officers on saving the life, the DGP said, "The brave hearts of Haryana Police has always protected the lives of others by risking their own lives. Recently in the year 2019, ACP, Faridabad Moji Ram had rescued a youth from drowning in the Yamuna canal. Similarly, Constable Narender had also shown indomitable courage while being on duty and saved the life of a woman drowning in a canal in Panipat district."

DCP said that Haryana Police has earned a good name at the national level due to its dedication, courage, and bravery. (ANI)

