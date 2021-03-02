  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Haryana DGP gets one year extension

Haryana DGP gets one year extension

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Tue, Mar 2nd, 2021, 14:24:11hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Chandigarh, March 2 (IANS) Despite the reservations of Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij, Director General of Police (DGO) Manoj Yadava, who was due to return to central deputation, on Tuesday got a one-year extension to continue in the state, said a notification by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The state had sought a one-year extension of his tenure.

On deputation from the IB to his parent cadre, Yadava was appointed for a two-year term beginning February 2019.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday clarified that Yadava would continue to be the police chief.

Vij had asked the Home Secretary to send a panel of Indian Police Service officers who had completed 30 years of service to the UPSC for the selection of a new DGP.

--IANS

vg/ash

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features