Haryana DGP gets one year extension

Chandigarh, March 2 (IANS) Despite the reservations of Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij, Director General of Police (DGO) Manoj Yadava, who was due to return to central deputation, on Tuesday got a one-year extension to continue in the state, said a notification by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The state had sought a one-year extension of his tenure.

On deputation from the IB to his parent cadre, Yadava was appointed for a two-year term beginning February 2019.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday clarified that Yadava would continue to be the police chief.

Vij had asked the Home Secretary to send a panel of Indian Police Service officers who had completed 30 years of service to the UPSC for the selection of a new DGP.

