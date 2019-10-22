Haryana DGP praises all ranks police, CAPF personnel for efficiency during assembly polls

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Haryana DGP, Manoj Yadava on Tuesday appreciated all ranks of state police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel and said that peaceful assembly elections were made possible in the state due to their efficiency and diligence.

"Peaceful election has been possible due to the efficiency, diligence and strict monitoring of the officers and personnel of Haryana Police," Yadava said in a statement.

The DGP also commended the officers and personnel of the CAPF and the Police forces of other states that came on election duty in Haryana and said that peaceful election has been possible with their effective presence and disciplined functioning."The entire police force including all the Commissioners of Police, Range Additional Director General of Police, Inspector General of Police and district Superintendent of Police level officers had ensured strict enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct by hard work and proper planning for the past one month," Yadava said.He also said that the electoral process in the state has been completely successful and polling remained peaceful due to the dedication, cooperation and sincerity of 40,000 personnel of Haryana Police.Yadava said that Haryana Police is fully capable to face any challenge."It is a moment of pride for the entire force that had worked very hard over the last one month and had displayed exemplary commitment while performing their duties in maintaining law and order during the election," he added.More than 40,000 Haryana police personnel, over 13,000 Paramilitary personnel and more than 20,000 Home Guards and Special police officers were deployed to ensure peaceful voting in the state assembly elections on October 21. (ANI)