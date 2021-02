Chandigarh, Feb 9 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday announced Rs 11 crore for the natural calamity-hit Uttarakhand.

Khattar has assured all kind of support to the neighbouring state, a government spokesperson told IANS.

The glacier disaster on Sunday claimed 26 lives and nearly 200 people are still missing with rescue operations underway.