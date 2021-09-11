Haryana ensures service rights for public

Chief Commissioner of the Right to Service Commission, T.C. Gupta, said guaranteeing every citizen the right to obtain government services within a stipulated time is the government priority. He warned the officials that they should change their habit of rejecting applications unnecessarily.

Chandigarh, Sep 11 (IANS) Now, rejecting a request to extend timely delivery of government services without any reason will cost officials dear.

At a review meeting in Sonipat on Friday, he examined the reasons in detail by summoning officers who have a large number of pending applications.

He said the sole objective of the state is that the common man should get benefits of all government services and schemes. He asked the officials to finish work on time while satisfying the requirements of the applicant.

He said 546 services of 31 departments have been listed, out of them 277 services are online. The people should not face any kind of problem in the delivery of these services that should be within timeframe.

The officer who violates will be fined. And if an officer is fined thrice, it can cost him his or her job too.

The Chief Commissioner said in some services the first appellate officer is the Deputy Commissioner, the Additional Deputy Commissioner and the SDM, who have the power to impose fines. In certain cases they can also be fined by the commission.

He said from January 1, 2022, the notified services would be expanded so that the maximum benefits could be extended to the people.

