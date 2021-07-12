Haryana extends COVID lockdown till July 19

In an order issued by the state government, a maximum of 100 people have been allowed in gatherings for weddings and funerals; a maximum of 200 people in open spaces. Spas will be allowed from 6 am to 8 pm with 50 per cent capacity, said the order.It further stated that swimming pools are allowed to open only for such athletes/swimmers who are competing /practising for a competitive event after adopting requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation and Covid appropriate behavioural norms.Cinema Halls (in malls and stand-alone) are allowed to open with a maximum 50 per cent seating capacity with adherence to requisite COVID-I9 appropriate behavioural norms, said the government order.It mentioned that universities/colleges are allowed to open for students for doubt classes, practical classes in laboratories, practical examinations and offline examinations with strict adherence to requisite social distancing norms.Hostels (in Colleges and Universities) are allowed to open only for those students who are appearing in examinations, said the order."Department of Higher Education, Haryana will release guidelines for implementation of these orders immediately," it read.Apart from this, the government also mentioned certain relaxations that shall continue as per the orders.The government order said that all shops are allowed to open from 9 am to 8 pm.Malls are allowed to open from 10 am to 8 pm.Restaurants and bars (including in hotels and in malls) are allowed to open from 10 am to 10 pm with 50 per cent of the seating capacity and adopting requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation and COVID-19 appropriate behavioural norms.Home delivery from hotels, restaurants and fast-food joints is permitted up to 10 pm.Religious places are allowed to open with 50 persons at one time with the condition that they shall follow requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation and COVID-19 appropriate behavioural norms, said the government order.It said that the Corporate Offices are permitted to open with full attendance subject to strict observance of social distancing, COVID-19 appropriate behavioural norms and regular sanitisation.Clubhouses/ restaurants/ bars of the Golf Courses are allowed to open with 50 per cent seating capacity from 10 am to 10 pm with adherence to requisite social distancing and other COVID-19 appropriate safety norms, said the notice issued by the Haryana government.It stated that members/visitors shall be allowed to play in Golf Courses by the management in a staggered manner so as to avoid overcrowding.Gyms are allowed to open from 6 am to 8 pm with 50 per cent capacity after adopting requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation and COVID-19 appropriate behavioural norms, said the order."All production units, establishments, industries are permitted to function. However they shall strictly adhere to COVID-19 appropriate and prescribed guidelines, behavioural norms and Social distancing," it read.It also said that sports complexes and stadiums are permitted to open for sports activities including for outdoor sports activities except for contact sports (spectators will not be allowed).Sports Authorities shall ensure adherence to requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation of the premises and COVID-19 appropriate behavioural norms.Earlier, the Haryana government on Sunday extended the COVID-19 lockdown till July 12 with some relaxation, including the opening of shops, malls, and restaurants with 50 per cent capacity.Meanwhile, Haryana on Sunday reported 36 COVID-19 cases and eight deaths, pushing the state's infection tally to 7,69,279 and its death toll to 9,550, the state health bulletin had said. (ANI)