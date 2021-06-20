Haryana extends COVID lockdown till June 28 with more relaxations

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], June 20 (ANI): Haryana government extended the ongoing statewide COVID lockdown for another week till June 28, while permitting some more relaxations.



"Duly considering the fact although the COVID positivity rate and the number of new COVID cases have declined, so as to continue the preventive and precautionary measures to contain the COVID cases, the state executive committee hereby extends the Mahamari Alert- Surakshit Haryana for another week from June 21 (05:00 am onwards) to June 28 (till 05:00 am) in the state of Haryana," as per the order issued by the Haryana State Disaster Management Authority.

Meanwhile, several relaxations have been provided by the state government. All shops are allowed to open from 9 am to 8 pm. Malls are allowed to open from 10 am to 8 pm. Restaurants and bars are allowed to function with a 50 per cent seating capacity, while gyms are also allowed to open with 50 per cent capacity.

Gatherings in weddings and funerals/cremations are now allowed up to 50 persons. However, Baraat processions will remain banned. Earlier, gatherings of 21 people were allowed in weddings, funerals and cremations.

Corporate offices, industries, and production units are allowed to function adhering to COVID guidelines.

The government order directed the deputy commissioners of the districts to work out the modalities of implementing the relaxations strictly.

Haryana recorded 170 new COVID cases and 33 deaths on Saturday, according to the state health department. The new cases pushed the case tally in the state to 7,67,217.

As many as 400 people recovered from the disease on Saturday, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,55,324. The active number of cases in the state stands at 2,677. The new fatalities mounted the COVID death toll in the state to 9,216. (ANI)

