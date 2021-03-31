Haryana extends financial relief to 'arhtiyas'

As part of the state's initiative 'Vivaadon Ka Samadhan', Khattar announced 40 per cent interest waiver on default amount and 100 per cent waiver of penal interest for the 'arhtiyas' or commission agents.

Chandigarh, March 31 (IANS) Giving major relief to 'arhtiyas' a day ahead of Rabi procurement season, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday announced a major relief in outstanding payment of interest and penalties for them.

"For those plot holders owning plots in grain markets and vegetable markets of Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board, who are unable to pay their installments on time due to any reasons, now the state has decided to give 40 per cent interest waiver on the default amount and 100 per cent waiver on of penal interest, provided that the plot holder clears the entire balance amount by June 15," he said.

The Chief Minister told the media here at present there are 2,421 allottees are in the defaulter list of the agricultural marketing board and about Rs 1,131 crore is outstanding on their part.

"With this announcement, these plot holders will get a benefit of Rs 370 crore," he said.

He said under the Vivaadon Ka Samadhan initiative, the government had announced a major relief in outstanding payment of interest and penalties for Industrialists owning Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (HSIIDC) plots.

He said the state has introduced a settlement scheme for clearance of entire outstanding dues, which will benefit more than 2,250 industrialists.

--IANS

vg/vd