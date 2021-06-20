Haryana extends lockdown, allows bars to operate till 10 pm

Chandigarh, June 20 (IANS) The Haryana government on Sunday extended the statewide Covid-19 restrictions till June 28, but allowed bars and restaurants to operate till 10 pm.

It also eased restrictions on weddings and funerals, and allowed corporate offices to operate with full attendance.

According to an order, up to 50 guests can now attend weddings and funerals or cremations, up from 21 earlier, but they have to strictly adhere to the Covid appropriate behaviour and social distancing.