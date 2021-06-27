Haryana extends lockdown till July 5

All shops are allowed to open daily from 9 am to 8 pm. The malls are allowed to operate from 10 am to 8 pm.

Chandigarh, June 27 (IANS) The Haryana government on Sunday extended the statewide lockdown for one week till July 5, with some relaxations.

Restaurant and bars, including in hotels and malls, are allowed to open from 10 am to 10 pm with 50 per cent of the seating capacity.

The religious places are allowed to open with 50 persons at one time, while the corporate offices are permitted to open with full attendance subject to strict observance of social distancing.

The gathering in wedding and funerals has been allowed the maximum 50 people. The gyms are allowed to open from 6 am to 8 pm with 50 per cent capacity.

--IANS

vg/sdr/