Haryana extends lockdown till June 14 - with relaxations

Chandigarh, June 6 (IANS) The Haryana government on Sunday extended the lockdown for another week till June 14 with major relaxations, including opening of restaurants, bars, clubs, religious places and extended shopping hours.

Besides, gatherings up to 50 persons have also been allowed.

An order by Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan said the shopping hours for shopping complexes had been extended from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The timings for the shopping malls would be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.