Haryana extends lockdown till June 7, allows malls to operate

The Chief Minister said after the request of shopkeepers, vendors and businessmen, it was decided to allow shops to open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on an odd-even basis.

Chandigarh, May 30 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday announced the extension of the statewide lockdown till June 7, with major relaxations given for the opening of shopping malls from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Earlier, the timing was from 7 a.m. to 12 noon.

However, the directions regarding the closure of schools, ITIs, Agangwadi and creches would continue till June 15.

The Chief Minister said that the shopping malls have to follow the prescribed visitor and time limitations.

As per the guidelines, one person per area of 25 sq mt would be allowed to remain present at a time in a shopping mall.

Likewise, the number of persons can vary as per the built-up area.

The mall owners have to develop a mobile application to keep a check on entry and exit of people visiting the malls.

Further, the owners have been asked to formulate certain regulations and get it approved from the Deputy Commissioner.

He said directions were given to industries for continuingA their operations while following the Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and guidelines for the functioning of offices with 50 per cent staff strength.

--IANS

vg/ksk/