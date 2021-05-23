Haryana extends lockdown till May 31 with relaxations

An order issued by Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan said: "Mahamari alert - Surakshit Haryana" (pandemic alert- safe Haryana) had been extended but certain relaxations had been given.

Chandigarh, May 23 (IANS) The Haryana government on Sunday extended the lockdown for another week till May 31 with major relaxations for the opening of shops and allowing marriages.

"Now, the standalone shops will remain open, except when the night curfew is in place. The other shops will remain open from 7 am to 12 noon on odd-even basis.

"While odd number shops will open on odd days, the even number shops will remain open on the even days. The shopping malls would remain closed.

"Under the lockdown orders, a cap of 11 persons had been enforced for the marriage functions and funerals. The marriages would be allowed to be conducted in either homes or courts with strictly no movement of 'baraat' procession allowed in the state."

The order said the movement of only essential services, including health, police and emergency and municipal services and services engaged in Covid-19 duty would continue to exempted from these restrictions.

People would be required to get e-passes for any movement within or outside the state.

--IANS

vg/vd