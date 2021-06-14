Haryana extends statewide COVID lockdown till June 21 with some relaxations

Chandigarh [India], June 14 (ANI): The Haryana government on Sunday extended ongoing lockdown till 5 am on June 21, but considering a sharp decline in Covid positivity rate and the number of new positive cases, it allowed more relaxations in the rules.



Under the new rules, all shops will be allowed to open from 09:00 am to 08:00 pm daily, while malls will be allowed to operate from 10:00 am to 08:00 pm.

The notification issued by the Haryana government said restaurants and bars (including in hotels and in malls) will be permitted to open from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm with 50 per cent of the seating capacity. Home delivery from hotels, restaurants and fast food joints is permitted up to 10:00 pm.

"Religious places are allowed to open with 21 persons at one time with the condition that they follow requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation and COVID appropriate behavioural norms. Corporate Offices are permitted to open with 50 per cent attendance after adopting requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation, and Covid appropriate behavioural norms," the government notification said.

It further stated that gatherings of 21 people will be allowed in weddings, funerals and cremations. However, weddings can take place at places other than home and courts also. Though, no movement of the 'Barat' procession will be allowed.

For gatherings other than weddings, and funerals, the state government allowed a maximum of 50 persons to attend. For gatherings of more than 50, prior permission from the Deputy Commissioner will be required.

"Club houses/ restaurants/ bars of the Golf Courses are allowed to open with 50 per cent seating capacity from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM with adherence to requisite social distancing and other safety norms. Members and visitors shall be allowed to play in Golf Courses by the management in a staggered manner so as to avoid overcrowding. Gyms are allowed to open from 06:00 am to 08:00 pm with 50 per cent capacity after adopting requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation and Covid appropriate behavioural norms. However, spas shall remain closed," the notification added.

All production units, establishments, and industries are permitted to function in Haryana now adhering to COVID norms.

Sports complexes and stadiums are also allowed to open only for sports activities and spectators will not be allowed.

However, all colleges, coaching institutions, libraries, and training institutes, whether government or private, will remain closed till further orders.

The government order directed the deputy commissioners of the districts to work out the modalities of implementing the relaxations strictly. (ANI)

