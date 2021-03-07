Haryana farmer commits suicide at Delhi border

Chandigarh, March 7 (IANS) A 55-year-old farmer from Haryana committed suicide at the Tikri-Bahadurgarh border on Sunday, police said.

According to the police, the victim, identified as Rajbir of Hisar district, hung himself from a tree.

He was part of the continuing farmers' sit-in protest being staged at the national border against the three farm laws.