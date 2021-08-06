Haryana fixes Rs 299 for RT-PCR test

He said since the onset of the pandemic, the state has been providing free Covid testing facilities at the government health facilities.

Chandigarh, Aug 6 (IANS) Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Friday said the government has asked all private hospitals and laboratories to charge Rs 299 for an RT-PCR test.

To prevent the third wave, the minister said the government is laying focus on the five-fold strategy for an effective management of Coviid-19 i.e. test-track-treat-vaccination and adherence of appropriate behaviour.

At the meeting, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Rajeev Arora said the state has 659 ventilators, including paediatric and neonatal. On the availability of oxygen, he said the pressure swing adsorption (PSA) plants have been set up in districts, especially in those with high incidence of Covid cases.

Besides, liquid medical oxygen tanks are present in six places -- Karnal, Kurukshetra, Panchkula, Hisar, Jind, and Rewari.

