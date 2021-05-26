Haryana floats global tenders for one crore vaccine doses

Chandigarh, May 26 (IANS) Haryana has floated global tenders for the supply of one crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine and 15,000 vials of medicine of black fungus, state Health Minister Anil Vij said on Wednesday.

"Two global tenders for the supply of one crore doses of Covid vaccine and 15,000 vials of amphotericin (used for treatment of black fungus) floated by Haryana Medical Services Corpn Ltd," Vij said in a tweet.