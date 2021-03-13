Haryana forms panel to amend agriculture market Act

Chandigarh, March 13 (IANS) Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta has constituted a five-member committee to share valuable suggestions relating to repeal or make amendment in the Haryana Agricultural Produce Markets Act of 1961, it was announced on Saturday.

As per the notification, the committee would share its suggestions and recommendations regarding the disputes between the farmers and contract farming sponsors arising out of contract farming agreement that bar jurisdiction of the civil court.

The committee will submit its report regarding amendments to sub-section 7 of Section 8-A and Section 42 of the Act during the current session of the Assembly so that department may take all necessary action in due course of time, an official statement said.

--IANS

