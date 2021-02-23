Haryana gets new forensic laboratory in Hisar

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Feb 23 (ANI): A new regional Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), which has started functioning in Hisar, will expedite crime investigations in Haryana, informed Haryana Police spokesperson on Tuesday.



"Three such laboratories are already functional at Bhondsi in Gurugram, Sunaria in Rohtak and Moginand in Panchkula, besides the main facility at Madhuban," the police said.

The new regional FSL has started receiving samples and exhibits related to various criminal cases for examination in the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS), Toxicology and Serology divisions from February 12, 2021.

The spokesperson said that the new laboratory would receive samples from four districts of Hisar, Fatehabad, Sirsa and police district Hansi.

"The objective of establishing the regional lab is to ensure a more efficient investigation process using scientific methods. This would ensure timely preparation of reports and hence disposal of cases," the spokesperson added.

Earlier, the four districts were dependent on FSL Madhuban for forensic expertise. They will now come under FSL, Hisar.

A lot of time and resources were being consumed to commute to and fro by police personnel to deposit a case and receive a report. Now, with the regional lab becoming functional, results will be available at the earliest, expediting the whole investigation process, the police added. (ANI)

