Haryana government to start its procurement of wheat from April 1

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], March 7 (ANI): The Haryana government has decided to start government procurement of wheat from April 1 this year so that farmers do not have to stock the early crop, informed an official statement on Sunday.



"The procurement of wheat was started on April 10 last year. About 400 small and big procurement centers will be set up for the procurement of wheat. Apart from this mandis will be set up according to the needs of the farmers," said Haryana Deputy Chief Minister, Dushyant Chautala in a statement.

Chautala further said that it is the only state in the country where a total of six crops including wheat, mustard, pulses, gram, sunflower, and barley are purchased at the Minimum Support Price (MSP). For the first time in the state, barley crop will be procured on MSP and for this, seven mandis have been earmarked.

"Haryana will be the first state in the history of the country where the payment for the crop will reach the farmer in his own bank account or in the account of the Arthiya within 48 hours of submitting the J-Form," he said and hoped that neighboring states would also adopt this policy in the interest of farmers.

The Deputy Chief Minister also said that if Punjab, Rajasthan and other neighboring states want to adopt Haryana's model of crop-procurement, then the state government is ready to provide all possible technical assistance to them.

"So far 7.25 lakh farmers of the state have registered themselves on the 'Meri Fasal Mera Byora' portal for the sale of wheat. Not only this, but 1.03 lakh farmers of neighboring states have also registered themselves on this portal," Chautala said further. (ANI)

