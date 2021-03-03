Haryana Governor approves bill to reserve 75 pc jobs in private sector for locals

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], March 3 (ANI): Haryana Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya has approved a bill that would provide 75 per cent reservation in the private sector jobs for the people of the state, said Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday.



"The Haryana Governor has approved a bill that reserves 75 per cent of the private sector jobs for locals. This is the day of great happiness for the youth of the state. The youths of the state now will get 75 per cent reservation in private sector jobs, they will get reservation in every company, society and trust," he told reporters here.

The Haryana State Employment Of Local Candidates Bill, 2020, which was passed by the state assembly last year, will provide a quota for local people in private sector jobs that offer a monthly salary of less than Rs 50,000.

Chautala said the BJP-Jannayak Janata Party government is committed to provide job opportunities to the youth of the state and it would leave no stone unturned to ensure job to every youth of Haryana." (ANI)

