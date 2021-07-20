Haryana govt announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for kin of people killed in Gurugram building collapse

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 20 (ANI): Haryana Government on Tuesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the kin of those who lost their lives after a three-storey building collapsed in Gurugram on Sunday.



Financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh for those injured in the incidents has also been announced by the state government.

Two people died after a three-story building collapsed in Gurugram's Khawaspur area on Sunday. The official further informed that one person was rescued and sent to the hospital for treatment.

A local said that the building was a warehouse of a company and it was not in good condition.

"The building was a warehouse of a company. It was not in good condition. Some labourers were in the building when the incident took place," said a local, Pawan who reported the incident to the police.

Earlier, DCP Rajiv Deswal had informed about the building collapse and had said that the fire brigade and police department were carrying out the rescue operation.

"We received a call regarding a building collapsed. Fire brigade and police department present at the spot and are undertaking the rescue operation," DCP Deswal had said. (ANI)

