Haryana govt appoints Political Secretaries, Principal OSD among others to CM

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): Haryana Government on Tuesday appointed two Political Secretaries, one Principal Officer on Special Duty (OSD), OSD and Media Advisor each to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar with immediate effect.

According to the government's official release, while former Minister of State Krishan Kumar Bedi and former Chairman Ajay Gaur have been appointed as Political Secretaries to Chief Minister, Neeraj Daftuar has been appointed as Principal OSD.



Bhupeshar Dayal has been appointed as the OSD and Amit Arya as the Media Advisor to the Chief Minister. (ANI)

