Haryana govt committed to welfare of society: CM

Jind, Jan 26 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said here on Sunday the government was committed to welfare of all sections of society.

Speaking after presiding over the Republic Day function, he said 2020 would be celebrated as "Sushashan Sankalp Varsh" under which several schemes would launched to make the life of people easier, besides making them self-reliant in the fields of health, education and safety.

The Chief Minister, who also holds the Finance portfolio, said the upcoming budget would focus on making Haryana residents happy.

Villages would be made free from Lal Dora, he said and added, Sirsi in the Karnal district would be the first such village. The Chief Minister said on the lines of the Kisan Credit Card, a Pashu Kisan Credit Card would be introduced for the advantage of the cattle rearing farmers. Exhorting the youth to stay away from drugs, he said they must take care of their health. 2,000 health and wellness centers would be set up in rural areas, he added. vg/pcj