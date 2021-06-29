Haryana govt completes Krishna tourism circuit phase 1: Prahlad Patel

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Tourism and Culture (Independent Charge) Prahlad Singh Patel on Tuesday said Haryana Government has completed the first phase of the Krishna circuit project and is working on the second one.



Patel met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Delhi to discuss development schemes related to spiritual tourism in Haryana.

Speaking after the meeting, he informed that Khattar also presented a plan of building a virtual museum based on religious scriptures in Jyotisar, a pilgrimage site near Kurukshetra.

"Haryana Government has completed the first plan Krishna circuit and is working on Krishna circuit plan two. He (Khattar) has a plan of building a virtual museum based on Gita and Mahabharat in Jyotisar, which is so big. We also discussed making a science city in Haryana," the Minister said.

When asked about the ongoing conflict between Twitter and the government of India, the Minister said, "The Law Minister always said if Twitter doesn't work according to the Indian law there will be an inquiry against them. This decision will be taken by the law ministry and other ministries but I think that if anybody changes the map of a state strict action will be taken against them." (ANI)

