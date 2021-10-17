Haryana govt directs industries to use stubble for ethanol, energy production

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 17 (ANI): Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that the government has asked the industries to use stubble for ethanol and energy production and will not let the pollution increase.



Inaugurating Har Hith Store at Farukhnagar in Gurugram, the Chief Minister said that the government is providing Rs 1000 per acre to the farmers for selling their stubble and has directed the industries to buy stubble this time.

Khattar further said that the government has asked the industries to use stubble for ethanol and energy production.

"This time there are fewer cases of stubble burning. At some places those who are doing it, we are taking strict action against them," said the Chief Minister. (ANI)

