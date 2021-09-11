Haryana govt orders probe into Aug 28 lathicharge, agrees to give jobs to kin of deceased Karnal farmer

"After holding talks with farmer leaders who are also present at today's joint press conference, the state government has decided that the deceased farmer Satish Kajal's two family members will be compensated with jobs at DC rate on sanctioned posts," said Singh.He further stated that the Haryana government has also ordered an investigation into the August 28 lathicharge incident which will be conducted by a retired High Court judge. further informing that the probe will be completed within a month."Following a meeting between the government officials and farm leaders, Haryana government orders a probe into the August 28 Bastara toll incident, which will be done by a retired High Court judge. Probe to be completed in a month. Former Sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ayush Sinha will be on leave," stated the Haryana Additional Chief Secretary.Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni said, "We had demanded jobs for two members of the family (of the farmer who was allegedly killed in the lathicharge by Karnal police on August 28) as compensation for his death which was accepted by the government. And they will get jobs within one week.""We had also planned to file an FIR against the SDM and other police officials. We also took advice from our lawyers and other farmer leaders and we came to the conclusion that even if the administration agrees to files an FIR later there are high chances that the FIR filed on the basis of our complaint gets cancelled. The police officials can say that we were on police duty and gave orders as per the situation. So there are high chances of them to escape," said the farmer leader."But if a retired judge of the high court conducts an enquiry then there are fewer chances of influencing the charges. We had demanded a probe in the August 28 Bastara toll incident which has also been accepted by the government," added Charuni.Haryana Police had on August 28 conducted a lathi-charge on protesting farmers near the Bastar toll plaza in Karnal, where farmers had gathered in large numbers to protest against a programme that Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was scheduled to attend.All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) had alleged that Kajal, who belonged to Karnal district had "received severe blows in the atrocious police lathi charge" and died of a "heart attack".However, Haryana Police has denied the allegations of AIKS.Farmers were protesting outside the mini secretariat in Karnal since September 7 over a police lathi charge on farmers on August 28. They continued their demonstration outside the mini secretariat here after talks with the district administration failed over their call for action against officials involved in lathicharge. (ANI)