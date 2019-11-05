Haryana govt to focus on farmers' welfare: Governor

Chandigarh, Nov 5 (IANS) Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya, here on Tuesday, said the state was committed to double farmers' income by 2022.

Addressing the first session of the new Assembly, he said promotion of agriculture and farmer welfare would be one of the thrust areas of the state.

As the farmers gear up for sowing of rabi crops, the state had made arrangements for supply of inputs, including seeds and fertilisers, he said.

The sowing of wheat should be complete by November 15, as the productivity of the crop begins to decline after that. He asked legislators to motivate farmers to adhere to the schedule of agronomic practices.

He also congratulated voters and the Election Commission for the conduct of free, fair, impartial and peaceful general elections and the Assembly polls.