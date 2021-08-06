Haryana govt to give Rs 50 lakh to each Indian women's hockey team player from state: CM Khattar

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], August 7 (ANI): The Haryana government will give Rs 50 lakh to each player of the Indian women's hockey team from the state and the same amount to those who ranked fourth in the Olympics events from the state, said Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday.



Khattar tweeted, "We give Rs 6 crore to Gold medal winners, Rs 4 crore to Silver medal winners, and Rs 2.5 crore to Bronze medal winners. For the first time, we have decided to give Rs 50 lakh each to the players who finished fourth."

Apart from this, he further announced to give Rs 10 lakh each to all the players who participated in Olympics from Haryana. (ANI)

