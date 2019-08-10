Haryana govt to roll out Mukhya Mantri Parivar Samridhi Yojana from Aug 21

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Haryana Government on Friday announced the roll-out of 'Mukhya Mantri Parivar Samridhi Yojna' which will provide social security to families. Under the scheme, Rs 6000 per year will be given to each eligible family.

The scheme, which will be launched on August 21, will provide social security to people in the form of life insurance, accidental insurance and pensionary benefits.

The eligibility for the scheme is for families having an annual income less than Rs 1,80,000 or a total landholding of fewer than two hectares.Under the scheme, each beneficiary family will be entitled to get Rs 500 per month.From the amount, a premium of Rs 330 per annum would be paid on account of Life Insurance of at least one family member. The cover provided is for an amount of two lakh in case of death of the beneficiary.Additionally, an amount of Rs 12 per annum would be paid on account of Accidental Insurance of at least one family member under Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana.A contribution from Rs 55 to 200 per month will be paid automatically from the bank account as a premium for providing pension to the beneficiary under Pradhan Mantri Shram Maan-Dhan Yojana. On attainment of the age of 60 years, the pension will be given at the rate of Rs 3,000 per month.Further, the balance amount after exercising all the social security options would be invested in a specially designed Systematic Investment Plan (SIP). (ANI)