Haryana govt to take action against those spreading rumours linking 5G network to COVID-19

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], May 21 (ANI): The Haryana Government on Thursday directed the district administration and state police to safeguard telecom infrastructure and other related assets and take "strict, coercive and immediate action" against those spreading rumours linking 5G network technology to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.



"Misinformation attributing the fatalities and health problems being faced by the people due to COVID-19 is being attributed to the testing of 5G towers. This has led to some incident in the state resulting in mobile towers/network being damaged by some misguided elements," state chief secretary Vijai Vardhan said in his letter issued to the DCs, SSPs and SPs on Thursday.

In his letter, Vardhan said that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has clarified that such rumours are misplaced as viruses cannot travel on radio wave/mobile network.

He also mentioned that the Department of Telecommunications under the Union government has also clarified that linking the 5G network technology with the COVID-19 pandemic has no scientific basis.

"Besides, the testing of the 5G network has not yet started in India. Hence, the apprehension that 5G trials/networks are causing coronavirus in India is baseless and devoid of any merit," Vardhan said in his letter.

"I would, therefore, advise you to safeguard telecom infrastructure and other related assets in your district and take strict, coercive and immediate action against any miscreant spreading such misleading rumours," he added.

According to official data, there are 62,352 active cases of COVID-19 in Haryana, while the death toll in the state has mounted to 7,205. (ANI)

