Haryana govt transfers officials of Public Relations Department

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Ahead of assembly elections, Haryana government on Monday issued transfer and posting orders of several deputy directors and officers of Public Relations Department.

The three Deputy Directors, four District Information and Public Relations Officers, a Information and Public Relations Officers, four Assistant Information and Public Relations Officers and a Cinema Operator-cum-Video Technician of the Information, Public Relations and Languages Department has been posted and transferred.

Sahib Ram Godara, Deputy Director of Hisar division will also look after the work of District Information and Public Relations Officer in Bhiwani in addition to his present duties with effect from October 1.Jagdeep Duhan, Deputy Director in Haryana Bhawan, New Delhi will also look after the work of District and Public Relations Officer, Palwal in addition to his present duties.Neeraj Kumar, Deputy Director who is looking after the charge of District Information and Public Relations Officer in Faridabad has been posted as Deputy Director, Headquarters in Chandigarh. In addition to his duties, he will also look after the work of RPLO in Rohtak.Surender Bazad, District Information and Public Relations Officer, Palwal will now work in Faridabad as District Information and Public Relations Officer.Hardeep Singh, District Information and Public Relations Officer (Officiating), Panchkula has been posted as District Information and Public Relations Officer (Officiating), Kurukshetra.Suresh Saroha, District Information and Public Relations Officer in Kurukshetra has been transferred and posted as District Information and Public Relations Officer, Ambala.Dharmbir Singh, District Information and Public Relations Officer in Ambala has been appointed District Information and Public Relations Officer of Yamunanagar.Suresh Yadav, Information and Public Relations Officer, Headquarters, Chandigarh has been posted as District Information and Public Relations Officer, Panchkula.Sanjay Bidlan, Assistant Information and Public Relations Officer, Siwani has been transferred to Sirsa as Assistant Information and Public Relations Officer.Akshay Kumar, (Contractual) Assistant Information and Public Relations Officer, Bhiwani, has been appointed Assistant Information and Public Relations Officer, Charkhi Dadri.Surender Singh, Assistant Information and Public Relations Officer, Charkhi Dadri has been posted as Assistant Information and Public Relations Officer, Bhiwani.Jaspal Singh, Cinema Operator-cum-Video Technician, Ambala has been appointed as Cinema Operator-cum-Video Technician, Chandigarh, Headquarters.Sanjay Sharma, Assistant Information and Public Relations Officer (Contractual), Headquarters, Chandigarh has been posted as Assistant Information and Public Relations Officer, Panchkula.Elections are due for the 90 Assembly seats of Haryana in October-November. (ANI)