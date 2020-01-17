Haryana Guv Satyadeo Narain Arya to unfurl National Flag on Republic Day at Panchkula

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Jan 17 (ANI): Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya will unfurl the National Flag on the Republic Day at Panchkula.

Arya had also unfurled the National Flag on Independence Day at the State level function organised at the Parade Ground in Sector 5, Panchkula.

According to an official statement, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will hoist the National Flag in Bhiwani.



"If Satyadeo Narain Arya or any other dignity is unable to reach the mentioned place, then Deputy Commissioner concerned of the district will hoist the National Flag," added the statement. (ANI)

