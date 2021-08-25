Haryana health minister Anil Vij writes to Union health minister for renovation of Chandigarh PGI

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], August 26 (ANI): Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij has written to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, seeking an appointment for a meeting to discuss the renovation or reconstruction of the old building of PGIMER (Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research), Chandigarh in order to provide advanced health facilities to the general public.



In a letter to Mandaviya, Anil Vij said, "I would like to draw your kind attention towards a matter which pertains to the public interest. As we are aware that PGI Chandigarh is a premier health institute in the northern area.

A large number of patients from various states like Punjab, Himachal Pradesh Rajasthan, Western Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir come to PGI Chandigarh for treatment.

"All the high-tech and multi-speciality facilities are available here and as per the requirement/demand of time, new buildings are also getting constructed for providing better healthcare facilities to the general public," he added.

The minister added, "But it has been observed that there are some issues with the old building of PGI Chandigarh, which was built in 1950 with good design/structure at that time. The said building needs to be renovated or reconstructed for providing advanced health facilities to the general public."

He stated that he would like to discuss this when he meets Mandaviya. (ANI)

