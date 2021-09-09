Haryana hikes sugarcane price to Rs 362 quintal

Chandigarh, Sep 9 (IANS) Amid the standoff between the farmers and the Haryana government, the authorities on Thursday announced to increase the price of sugarcane to Rs 362 a quintal, the highest in the country.
Recently, the Punjab government had announced a rate of Rs 360 per quintal for sugarcane.
Haryana Agriculture Minister J.P. Dalal told the media that the price of sugarcane in Punjab was Rs 310 per quintal for the past four years.
"As the election draws near, Punjab has increased the price of sugarcane to Rs 360 per quintal. In Haryana, the price of sugarcane was Rs 350 per quintal, which has now been increased to Rs 362 per quintal, the highest in the country," he said.
