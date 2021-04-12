Haryana imposes night curfew amid spike in Covid cases

The state government said in a statement that night curfew between 9 pm and 5 am will be imposed from Monday night and will remain in force till further orders.

However, only essential services will be allowed to function during the curfew, the statement added.

According to the officials, the decision was taken in the wake of the recent surge in Covid-19 cases across the state. So measures of strict isolation and social distancing have been put in place to contain the spread of the virus.

"No person shall leave their homes or shall leave on foot or by vehicle or travel or stand or roam around on any road or public places during the said hours," the statement said.

