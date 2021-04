Chandigarh, April 12 (IANS) The Haryana government on Monday announced night curfew from 9 p.m. till 5 a.m. with immediate effect to curb the spike in Covid cases.

Earlier, neighbouring Punjab, Chandigarh, and Delhi had imposed night curfew too.

State Health Minister Anil Vij told the media that the decision was taken in the wake of the sudden spike in cases.