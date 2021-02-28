Haryana: Khap panchayat in Hisar decides to increase milk price in protest against farm laws, rising fuel prices

Hisar (Haryana) [India], February 28 (ANI): Khap panchayat in Hisar on Saturday decided to increase the rate of milk against farm laws and rising fuel prices.



"We have decided to give milk at the price of Rs 100/litre. We urge dairy farmers to sell milk at the same price to government cooperative societies," said the Panchayat spokesperson.

Many people were sitting in agitation against the rising fuel prices coupled with their angst against the recently passed farm laws.

Amid surging fuel prices in the country, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on February 21 termed "less fuel production by manufacturing countries to gain more profit" as one of the reasons behind the price hike.

"There are two main reasons behind the fuel price rise. The international market has reduced fuel production and manufacturing countries are producing less fuel to gain more profit. This is making the consumer countries suffer," Pradhan said.

Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November last year, against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

